Olynyk will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (groin) returning to game action, Olynyk will retreat back to the bench. Over his last five outings, the veteran big man has averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals across 19.4 minutes per contest.