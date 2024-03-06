Olynyk will start Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Jakob Poeltl is sidelined with a finger issue, and he could miss additional time. Olynyk will be a popular pickup in fantasy formats as a result, as he offers upside in multiple categories as a playmaking center who can step out and take three-pointers.
