Olynyk was traded from the Jazz to the Raptors along with Ochai Agbaji on Thursday in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Olynyk's role has declined during the 2023-24 season, as he's averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game over 50 appearances with the Jazz while mainly playing off the bench. He'll presumably have to settle for a bench role behind Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl with his new team, but Olynyk has the potential to have fairly well-rounded performances as a reserve.