Olynyk (recently traded) is unlikely to see playing time during Friday's game against the Rockets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Both Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji (recently traded) are available for Friday's matchup, but head coach Darko Rajakovic said during his pregame press conference that neither player is expected to play against Houston. Olynyk will have a chance to catch his breath and get acclimated to his new team following Thursday's trade, but because he won't have a chance to practice with his new team prior to Saturday's game versus Cleveland, he could remain out for the second leg of the back-to-back set.