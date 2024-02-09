Olynyk (recently traded) is unlikely to see playing time during Friday's game against the Rockets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Both Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji (recently traded) are available for Friday's matchup, but coach Darko Rajakovic said during his pregame press conference that neither player is expected to play against Houston. Olynyk will have a chance to catch his breath and get acclimated to his new team following Thursday's trade, and he'll likely play Saturday against Cleveland.