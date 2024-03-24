Olynyk ended with 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Wizards.

Olynyk led all Raptors players in assists to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and a pair of steals and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Olynyk has handed out 10 or more assists in three games this season, tallying a double-double in two of those contests. He has now reached double figures in scoring in eight of his last 10 games.