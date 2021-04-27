Birch scored 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Birch remained in the starting lineup for the sixth consecutive game, and he has played fewer than 29 minutes on only one occasion in that span. He matched his best scoring night of the season based on his efficient shooting. However, Birch's box score stands out from a defensive perspective, and he now has multiple blocks and one steal in three of his last six games.