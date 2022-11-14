Birch (knee) will be available Monday at Detroit, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Birch has only been available for a handful of games this season -- he last played on Nov. 2 -- but he's been removed from the injury report and will be pressed into duty with Toronto missing several key players Monday. Coach Nick Nurse said pregame that either Birch or rookie Christian Koloko will likely be in the starting five, though he admitted that he's yet to settle on a lineup. If Birch starts, he could have some DFS appeal, but it should be noted that he hasn't played more than 12 minutes in any of his four appearances this season.