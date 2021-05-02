Birch finished Saturday's loss to Utah with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes.

Birch started his ninth straight contest and held his own against Rudy Gobert and a tough Utah defense, notching his fifth double-double of the campaign and setting a season high in assists. The fourth-year big man also knocked his third three-pointer over his past two games, which qualifies as an interesting development for fantasy purposes given that Birch had hit just seven treys across his first 57 contests.