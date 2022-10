Birch (knee) is considered day-to-day as he works his way back from offseason surgery on a meniscus tear, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The surgery Birch underwent was considered minor and meant to clean up loose debris in his knee. His status of day-to-day is promising at this point as the season continues to inch closer. The big man projects to provide depth at center behind Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa this season.