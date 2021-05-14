Birch posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Bulls.

Birch was the only starter on the floor in the loss. His inclusion is a bit puzzling, but it could be an indication that they want to keep Birch around next season or, at the very least, see how he can deliver with a short-handed cast. It's almost a foregone conclusion that the Raptors want Chris Boucher to be their center of the future, but he'll need some support from the bench, and Aron Baynes doesn't appear to be a viable solution.