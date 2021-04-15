Birch scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Birch entered the starting lineup for the first time as a Raptor and filled the stat sheet defensively, recording multiple blocks for the eighth time this season. He also matched a season-best 14 points with very efficient shooting. Any continued increase in role for Birch could cut into playing time for Chris Boucher once the team returns to health, though it remains unclear whether Birch or Boucher will have the priority for minutes.