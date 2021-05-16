Birch registered 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

The 28-year-old has now scored double-digit points in seven straight games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Birch averaged career highs in points (7.2), rebounds (5.8), assists (1.3), steals (0.7) and blocks (0.8) through 67 games in his fourth NBA season. He heads into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.