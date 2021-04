Birch collected 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 116-103 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Birch recorded his first double-double since joining the Raptors on April 10. The center has seen an increase in opportunities with Chris Boucher (knee) missing the team's last three games. Birch has averaged 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals across 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch.