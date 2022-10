Birch will start Friday's preseason finale against the Celtics, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Birch was sidelined for the start of preseason while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but he's since returned to action and will likely get extended run during the Raptors' final exhibition contest. Birch averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per game last year and figures to garner a similar role during the 2022-23 campaign.