Birch played 18 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 102-96 loss to the Knicks, compiling four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and five boards.

Making his Toronto debut, Birch's playing time was consistent with what he received over his 48 appearances with Orlando earlier this season (19.8 minutes per game). He may have the chance to see a slight uptick in minutes or even start at center once he gets more integrated with the team, but the biggest fantasy implications in play here concern Chris Boucher, who could lose some value due to Birch's arrival. Birch already looks to have supplanted Aron Baynes in the rotation, as the latter didn't play in Sunday's loss in a coach's decision.