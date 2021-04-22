Birch has averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 assists in 27.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances for Toronto.

Birch has started in each of those four contests, but his inclusion on the top unit in Wednesday's 114-103 win over Brooklyn was particularly notable because the Raptors had their full complement of key rotation payers available for the first time in weeks. The 28-year-old received the nod at center over Chris Boucher, and Birch's outlook for playing time moving forward was likely strengthened by Boucher exiting the contest with a knee injury. Boucher will undergo an MRI on Thursday before the Raptors provide a timeline for his return, but the likelihood that he'll miss some action should only help Birch. Though Birch's upside is limited by his typical low usage on offense, he'll at least make for an intriguing short-term pickup with Toronto set to play five games next week. Freddie Gillespie and Aron Baynes could also factor more prominently into the mix at center if Boucher misses time.