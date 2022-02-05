Birch played five minutes and finished with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and an assist Friday in the Raptors' 125-114 win over the Hawks.

After getting five minutes of run in Thursday's win over Miami following a 10-game absence due to a fractured nose, Birch suited up for the second half of the back-to-back set, but didn't see any uptick in playing time. At least for the time being, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa seem to have gained the trust of head coach Nick Nurse and solidified roles as the Raptors' top frontcourt reserves. Birch likely won't see his role increase unless one or both of Boucher or Achiuwa falls out of favor.