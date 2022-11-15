Birch (knee) logged four minutes off the bench in Monday's 115-111 win over the Pistons, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and one assist.

Even with Toronto down two of its top center options in Pascal Siakam (groin) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Birch still barely cracked head coach Nick Nurse's rotation in his return from a six-game absence. Siakam and Achiuwa are both expected to miss several more games, but at least for the time being, Thaddeus Young and Christian Koloko look to be ahead of Birch for minutes.