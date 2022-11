Birch closed with two points (1-2 FG), one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over San Antonio.

Birch managed a season-high 12 minutes Wednesday, an indication that he is certainly well down the pecking order right now. This game descended into garbage time early, meaning a ton of fringe options saw increased run. Birch falls into this category given what we have seen thus far, making him a non-factor outside of the deepest formats.