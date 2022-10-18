Birch is officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Birch continues to deal with swelling in his knee, but the encouraging news is that it's not his surgically repaired knee. Regardless, it sounds like the big man will still be held out of the team's regular-season opener and will likely be considered day-to-day moving forward.
