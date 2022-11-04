Birch (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
Birch experienced right-knee soreness after playing a season-high 12 minutes Wednesday and will be sidelined for at least one contest. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch against Dallas.
