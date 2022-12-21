Birch (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Birch was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and will ultimately be sidelined. He's garnered an inconsistent role this season, so it's unclear what his absence will do to Toronto's rotation. However, Chris Boucher, Christian Koloko and Thaddeus Young figure to garner the majority of the backup frontcourt minutes behind Pascal Siakam and Juancho Hernangomez, who's drawn three straight starts.