Birch (knee) will not play in Wednesday's season-opener against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The big man is dealing with some swelling in his knee, but it's not the same knee on which he underwent surgery this offseason, so that appears to be good news. The reserve big man will likely be considered day-to-day as the Raptors move through the first week of the regular season.
