Birch (knee) recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics.

Birch underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a torn meniscus, but his participation during the preseason suggests he's back to full health ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Birch averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game last season and should continue to operate as a depth piece in Toronto's frontcourt behind Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa.