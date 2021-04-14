Birch scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

In only his second game as a Raptor, Birch saw a significant role in the frontcourt rotation behind starting center Chris Boucher, who was less than effective with only four points and three boards in 24 minutes. With Aron Baynes (DNP) on the outs for coach Nick Nurse, there could be an opening for Birch to generate consistent, if modest, fantasy value down the stretch.