Birch tallied 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old has now scored double-digit points in seven out of his last eight games -- a span in which he's averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. Birch has started the last 13 games for the 12th-seeded Raptors, which is a trend that should continue the rest of the way. The fourth-year center will look to keep his solid production going Tuesday at home against the Clippers.