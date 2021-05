Birch scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Birch scored in double digits for the eighth time in his last 10 games. He also returned to his typical efficient shooting from the field after shooting just 4-for-11 in his previous game. Birch's production didn't stand out in any other Tuesday, though he's averaged 8.2 boards and 1.2 blocks per game in that same 10-game span.