Birch ended with nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block over 18 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

Birch got a rare opportunity to play extended minutes and scored a season-high nine points. Seven of those points came in the third quarter when he made all three of his shot attempts. With Precious Achiuwa (ankle) likely out for another week or two, Birch may have an increased role in the near term.