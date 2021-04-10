Birch is set to sign with Toronto when he clears waivers later Saturday, but he won't be available for the Raptors' game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Birch could have an outside shot at being available for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday with the Knicks, but the Raptors may prefer to see him in a practice setting before deploying him in a game. Once the Raptors are comfortable with him playing, Birch will likely factor into the mix at center and take away some minutes from either or both of Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes.