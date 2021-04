Birch will start Wednesday's contest against the Spurs, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Birch will get his first start for the Raptors -- a team that's been desperate for steady center production all season. The result could be fewer minutes for Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes. Since the start of March, Birch has averaged 4.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes.