Birch recorded 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 loss to the Nuggets.

Birch has turned out to be a valuable addition to the team after being waived by the Magic. The excellent play of Wendell Carter and the addition of Aaron Gordon made Birch expendable in Orlando, but he joined the Raptors just in time. With Chris Boucher and Paul Watson out for at least another week, Toronto's frontcourt was in desperate need of another big man, and Birch fit the bill. He's recorded one double-double with his new team and came very close to that milestone again in Thursday's loss.