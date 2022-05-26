Birch has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery to learn up loose debris and is expected to be ready for training camp in September, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

The 2021-22 campaign was Birch's first full season with the Raptors. He appeared in 55 games and averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Coach Nick Nurse utilized Birch as a starter for 32 games, though that was often due to the myriad of absences the Raptors were dealing with, as a fully healthy frontcourt usually featured Pascal Siakam at center. Heading into next year, it seems like a similar situation will play out unless an offseason addition at the position is made.