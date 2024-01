Lewis (recently traded) is available to make his debut for the Raptors in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lewis was included in the blockbuster three-team trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers, and he will suit up for the first time with his new team Thursday. However, as the third-string point guard behind Immanuel Quickley and Dennis Schroder, it is unlikely Lewis will see impactful minutes.