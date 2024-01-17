The Pelicans will send Lewis to Toronto as part of a three-team deal that is expected to be finalized Wednesday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Pacers are trading Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to Toronto in exchange for Pascal Siakam, and the Pelicans got involved in an attempt to get below the luxury tax line. After averaging 16.7 minutes per game across 54 appearances as a rookie, Lewis has seen his playing time drop in three consecutive years, and he'll likely have a difficult time carving out a role in a backcourt that features Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Dennis Schroder, Gary Trent and Scottie Barnes.