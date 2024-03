Simmons agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons has been hot playing for Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, putting up 15 or more points in seven of his last contests. He'll get a chance to show what he can do at the NBA level and could see occasional backup point guard minutes behind Immanuel Quickley (personal), D.J. Carton (ankle) and Bruce Brown.