The Raptors are trading for Anderson as part of a five-team deal centered around the Warriors acquiring Jimmy Butler, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anderson hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role in Golden State's rotation this season, as he's averaging 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in 15.0 minutes over 36 games (three starts). Although the veteran forward theoretically has a clearer path to playing time with the rebuilding Raptors, there's a chance the team opts to agree to a contract buyout. As it stands, Anderson is set to compete with Ochai Agbaji and Bruce Brown for minutes off Toronto's bench.