Raptors' Kyle Collinsworth: Inks partially guaranteed deal with Toronto
Collinsworth agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
A member of the Mavericks last season, Collinsworth will presumably be fighting for a roster spot during the Raptors' training camp. He appeared in 32 games for Dallas and saw 15.0 minutes per contest, averaging 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from the field.
