Raptors' Kyle Collinsworth: Starting at shooting guard
Collinsworth is starting at shooting guard Tuesday against the Jazz.
Collinsworth will take Danny Green's place in the lineup from the preseason opener. Collinsworth inked a partially guaranteed deal with the Raptors in mid-September, so Tuesday's game may act as part of his tryout.
