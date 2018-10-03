Collinsworth failed to score, adding just two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason loss to Utah.

Collinsworth, who recently signed a partially guaranteed deal, moved into the starting lineup after failing to see the court in their first preseason outing. Despite the promotion, Collinsworth failed to impress and only managed to see 10 minutes of action. He will likely get another opportunity in the coming games but at this stage appears to have almost zero fantasy relevance.