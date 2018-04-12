Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Almost triple-doubles in loss

Lowry finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

Lowry was excellent in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Heat, falling just one assist short of a triple-double. He has had a nice fantasy season and perhaps the most important factor is that he was able to play the majority of games. The Raptors enter the playoffs as the East's number one seed. There will be a lot of pressure on Lowry and backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan to improve upon past disappointing playoff performances and lead Toronto to at least the conference finals.