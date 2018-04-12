Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Almost triple-doubles in loss
Lowry finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.
Lowry was excellent in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Heat, falling just one assist short of a triple-double. He has had a nice fantasy season and perhaps the most important factor is that he was able to play the majority of games. The Raptors enter the playoffs as the East's number one seed. There will be a lot of pressure on Lowry and backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan to improve upon past disappointing playoff performances and lead Toronto to at least the conference finals.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes nine assists Monday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Produces 11 points with two starters resting•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Runs ice-cold in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles continue•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Blocks four shots in win over Nuggets•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops game-high 25 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....