Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another double-double Friday

Lowry scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-101 win over the Suns.

The double-double was his 12th of the season, extending the four-game streak he compiled before the All-Star break. Lowry is heating up at the right time for the Raptors, averaging 19.0 points, 10.0 assists, 6.0 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.0 steals through six games in February.

