Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another double-double in Sunday's blowout
Lowry offered 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Lowry unsurprisingly took on a higher-usage role in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and excelled, generating his third consecutive double-double in the process. The performance also marked Lowry's eighth straight with double-digit assists, continuing a season-long resurgence for the veteran point guard in that category. Factoring in Sunday's production, Lowry is averaging a career-high 11.6 dimes per game, a perfect complement for fantasy purposes to the career-best 49.6 shooting percentage he's posted through his first 10 games.
