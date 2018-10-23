Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another double-double in win over Hornets

Lowry scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Hornets.

That's back-to-back double-doubles for Lowry, although the circumstances were quite different -- he carried the load for the Raptors in Saturday's win over the Wizards while Kawhi Leonard was resting, but seemed quite content to defer to Toronto's newest star in this one. The duo already seem like they've been playing together for years, and while it's still very early, they have the Raps looking like the class of the Eastern Conference so far.