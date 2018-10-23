Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another double-double in win over Hornets
Lowry scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 14 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Hornets.
That's back-to-back double-doubles for Lowry, although the circumstances were quite different -- he carried the load for the Raptors in Saturday's win over the Wizards while Kawhi Leonard was resting, but seemed quite content to defer to Toronto's newest star in this one. The duo already seem like they've been playing together for years, and while it's still very early, they have the Raps looking like the class of the Eastern Conference so far.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Big double-double in win over Wizards•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 15 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Spectacular in victory Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will not play Friday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...