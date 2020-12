Lowry registered 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Lowry has dished 10 dimes in back-to-back games, and this might be a sign of things to come for him -- with Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam as the team's top two scoring options, Lowry might earn most of his value as a playmaking threat. For what is worth, he only dished out double-digit assists in two or more games twice during the 2019-20 season.