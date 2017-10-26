Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another tough shooting night in defeat
Lowry supplied 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Warriors.
Lowry's early-season difficulties continue, with Wednesday's effort representing his second consecutive game with sub-30 percent shooting. The veteran point guard is just 8-for-29 from the field over that span, including 3-for-16 from three-point range. Naturally, Lowry is expected to eventually emerge from his current funk, and his importance to the overall welfare of the Raptors is made evident by the team's pair of narrow losses in the aforementioned contests in which he's struggled.
