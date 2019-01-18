Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Approaches triple-double in win

Lowry accrued 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine boards, eight assists and two steals across 40 minutes Thursday in the Raptors' 111-109 win over the Suns.

The Raptors initially planned to hold Lowry out for rest in the second half of the back-to-back set, but the point guard apparently talked his way into playing. It's a good thing he did, as the Raptors needed every bit of his production to hold off the lowly Suns in the narrow win. Though he flirted with a triple-double, Lowry's poor shooting since returning from a back injury Jan. 6 continues to restrict his fantasy utility. He's converting at a 32.3 percent clip from the field and 25.6 percent clip from three-point range over the past six games, dropping his season-long marks to 41.6 and 31.3 percent, respectively.