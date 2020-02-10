Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Available Monday

Lowry (neck) will play in Monday's contest against Minnesota, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Coach Nick Nurse mentioned that Lowry, who missed Saturday's win against Brooklyn with a neck injury, "is going to give it a shot [Monday]." It's currently unclear though whether Lowry will be on a minutes restriction. Nevertheless, the veteran guard will reportedly be active for Monday's contest.

