Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Awaiting clearance

Coach Nick Nurse said Lowry (thumb) has not yet been medically cleared to practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Nurse added that Lowry, who is recovering from thumb surgery he underwent in summer, should be cleared to return soon. Everything is apparently going well in his recovery and the veteran guard is still on track to be ready for the season opener.

