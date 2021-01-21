Lowry recorded eight points (2-12 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

After going 9-for-12 from the field two games prior against Mavericks, Lowry came crashing down against the Heat. In typical Lowry fashion, he still filled the box score and limited his turnovers, so the performance wasn't an absolute dud. Overall, the 34-year-old is putting up nearly identical numbers compared to last season, and he'll have a chance to adjust his attack Friday when the Raptors take on the Heat again in a rematch.